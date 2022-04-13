Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

