Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Down 91.3% in March

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the March 15th total of 193,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,972,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 228,199 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,083,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

PFM opened at $38.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.19.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

