Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

PWB opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.54 and a 52 week high of $82.28.

