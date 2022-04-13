Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,556,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

