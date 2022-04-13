Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VLT opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 42.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

