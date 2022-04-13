Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.29.

Shares of IVZ opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25. Invesco has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Invesco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 73,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

