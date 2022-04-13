Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.08 and last traded at $40.16. 119,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 40,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36.

