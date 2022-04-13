Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Invesco Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 238,612 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 607,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

