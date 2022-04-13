Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

