Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VTN)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0421 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of VTN opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.