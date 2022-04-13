Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 162,179 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $52.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after buying an additional 181,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

