Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IVTJF stock opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

