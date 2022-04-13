Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – General Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00.

3/22/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 229,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,431,584. General Motors has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in General Motors by 295.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.