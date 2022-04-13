Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Square (SQ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at CLSA. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $322.00 to $178.00.

2/28/2022 – Square was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/28/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $192.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $238.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $172.00 to $159.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $209.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $250.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $200.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $250.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $210.00.

2/23/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Square is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

SQ traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.10. 163,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,767,373. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.72 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.77 and a beta of 2.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Square by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

