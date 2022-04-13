InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV opened at $0.33 on Monday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVIV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47,579 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

