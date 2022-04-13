IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0752 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. IoTeX has a market cap of $717.61 million and approximately $20.11 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

