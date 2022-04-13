Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of research firms have commented on IPSEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ipsen from €78.00 ($84.78) to €88.00 ($95.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

IPSEY opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. Ipsen has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, and chronic renal failure, as well as GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

