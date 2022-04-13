IRISnet Market Capitalization Achieves $74.09 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (IRIS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $74.09 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for $0.0587 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044183 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.46 or 0.07538768 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,234.81 or 1.00133103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041307 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,072,420,778 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,423,263 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

