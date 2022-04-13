Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $62.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Iron Mountain traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.65, with a volume of 31985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.53.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,781 shares of company stock worth $5,666,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRM. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

