iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 83.6% in March

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 61,377 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period.

SLQD stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

