iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.20

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.20 and last traded at $123.62, with a volume of 237479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.97.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

