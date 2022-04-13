iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $122.20

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $122.20 and last traded at $123.62, with a volume of 237479 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.97.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
