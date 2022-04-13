iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.35. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.