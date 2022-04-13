iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

IBTH opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.