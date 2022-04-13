iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.93 and last traded at $23.99. 81,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 498,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter.

