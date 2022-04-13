iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 15th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,258,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,740 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $29.72.

