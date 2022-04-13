iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by PVG Asset Management Corp

PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 9.1% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PVG Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,774,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.74. 2,206,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,447,504. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $187.92 and a one year high of $244.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

