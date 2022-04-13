iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.18

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.18 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 4787252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

