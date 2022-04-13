iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $110.18

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.18 and last traded at $110.19, with a volume of 4787252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.21.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.37.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%.
About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
