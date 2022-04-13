iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 416,672 shares.The stock last traded at $202.78 and had previously closed at $205.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.01 and a 200 day moving average of $208.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,258,000 after buying an additional 203,112 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,687,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,857,000 after buying an additional 321,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,653,000 after buying an additional 85,377 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 963,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,144,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

