iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 12.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $131,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $937,850,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVV stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,252. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $442.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $406.34 and a one year high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
