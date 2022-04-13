iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lifted by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.5% of JB Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $25,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,479,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,855,000 after buying an additional 146,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.88. 3,623,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,095. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
