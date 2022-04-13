Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.94

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 86396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Itafos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$676.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.77.

Itafos operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. It operates through Conda, Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and ammonium polyphosphate.

