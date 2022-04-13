Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IVN has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.72.

TSE IVN opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 202.11. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.43 and a 1-year high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total value of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

