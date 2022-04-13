Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.60 billion-$32.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.85 billion.Jabil also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.14.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,751. Jabil has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.24.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,430 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 604,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.