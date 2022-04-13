Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFLD opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $25.58.

