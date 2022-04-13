Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,261 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Upstart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $27,751,889. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

