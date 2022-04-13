Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.67% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02.

