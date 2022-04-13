Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1 Million Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after acquiring an additional 206,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 184.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 231.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 209.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 44.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.11.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.74 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

