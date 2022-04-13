Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 35,088 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

BIGZ opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $23.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 2,300 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,700 shares of company stock worth $390,632.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.