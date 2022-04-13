Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,791 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.69.

DELL opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

