Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.76. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 2,419.54% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

