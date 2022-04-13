Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,571 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.34. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

