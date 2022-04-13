Jarvis Network Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $916,842.87 and $157,971.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00034453 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00104414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.