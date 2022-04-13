Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 318.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of JWSM opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

