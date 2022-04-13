JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.50. 3,038,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,457. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average is $108.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

