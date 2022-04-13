JB Capital LLC Buys 236 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.85. 146,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.57 and a 1 year high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.20.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About American Financial Group (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.