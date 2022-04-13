JB Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.58. 1,654,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.39.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

