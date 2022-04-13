JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,287 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SHYG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 841,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,051. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.