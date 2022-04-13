JB Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

JB Capital LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,077 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up 1.4% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,838,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,079,000.

NYSEARCA IXG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.63. 160,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,722. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.26 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

