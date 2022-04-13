JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,510,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,964 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,200,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,175 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,163,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 146,132 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,387,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,104,000 after purchasing an additional 471,632 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,000,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 778,747 shares during the period. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.27.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,552. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

