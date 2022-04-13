JB Capital LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.94. 663,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $5,868,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

